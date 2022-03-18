SHEL

Shell releases new plan for North Sea gas field development

Ron Bousso Reuters
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Shell on Friday released an updated plan for the development of the Jackdaw gas field in the British North Sea which the regulators had initially rejected last year on environmental grounds.

Shell said in the new environmental development plan that it aims to start production from the field, which will supply 6.5% of Britain's gas output, by Q3 or Q4 2025.

