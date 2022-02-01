Shell re-routes oil supplies after cyberattack on German logistics firm

Contributor
James Pearson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on a subsidiary of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls earlier this week.

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L said on Tuesday it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on a subsidiary of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls earlier this week.

The company, Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH, was hit by a cyberattack which disrupted its supply chain, Handlesblatt newspaper reported on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shell Deutschland GmbH said they were able to "reroute to alternative supply depots for the time being".

(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((james.pearson@reuters.com; +84-24-3825-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters