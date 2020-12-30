Shell (RDS.A) to Supply SAF to DHL Express to Lower Emissions

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s RDS.A Shell Aviation entered an agreement with global logistics services provider DHL Express to supply the latter with sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

The deal makes DHL Express the first customer to be supplied under the SAF supply agreement between Shell and oil refiner Neste Oyj. The agreement, which was announced in Sep 2020, reflects the airlines’ increasing desire to reduce emissions and is expected to increase the SAF supply for the aviation industry.

Notably, the agreement allows DHL Express to take usual flights operating on SAF. This marks significant progress toward its goal of zero transport-related emissions by 2050. Importantly, the amount of SAF, which Shell Aviation supplies, fulfills DHL Express’s yearly fuel requirements from Schiphol Airport, and helps to reduce its emissions from the European hub.

DHL Express opines that the SAF will play a significant part to achieve its climatic ambitions of reducing the environmental impact of transport emissions. The sustainable fuel is formed by sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials, and will be used in a combined form. Moreover, in its neat form and over the lifecycle, SAF reduces carbon emissions by up to 80% compared with fossil jet fuels.

On its part, the deal sets an excellent example of how the aviation industry would expedite its path toward net-zero emissions by generating demand as the fuel industry aims to increase the supply of SAF. As commercial airlines are operating at a lower capacity, Shell considers the deal as an opportunity for the cargo sector to increase the uptake of SAF in the aviation industry. Further, the oil and gas major believes that cargo operators can play an important role to prompt the demand signals to boost investment in and use of SAF.

Shell is one of the primary oil majors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals — with global operations. The company is fully integrated, as it participates in every aspect related to energy from oil production to refining and marketing.

The stock has gained 49.1% in the past three months.

