Shell (RDS.A) Takes 40% Stake in New Quebec Biofuel Plant

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s RDS.A Canada subsidiary entered a commercial agreement to invest in Varennes Carbon Recycling (“VCR”) facility, which is the first waste to low-carbon fuel plant in Québec, Canada.

The facility, which will be developed in Varennes, Québec, is designed to produce one of the least carbon-intensive fuels. Notably, Shell will have a 40% participating interest in the project. The remaining stakeholders in the plant include waste-to-biofuel and renewable chemical product developer Enerkem, and energy producers Suncor Energy SU, Proman and Hydro-Québe, with supports from Québec and Canada governments.

The C$875-million facility will manufacture low-carbon fuels and renewable chemical substances obtained from non-biodegradable wastes with the help of a disruptive technology developed by Enerkem. In other words, the facility will utilize Enerkem’s technology to transform non-recyclable and wood wastes from landfill sites with green hydrogen and oxygen produced by the process of electrolysis. Upon its completion, the plant is expected to process more than 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable and wood wastes per year, and an annual output of approximately 125 million liters of low carbon fuels.

Furthermore, the VCR facility is likely to increase the total supply of alternative fuel and enhance growth of biofuel production in Quebec. It is expected to facilitate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, while enhancing Quebec's reputation as one of the leaders in renewable energy. Notably, the implementation of the first phase of the facility is planned for 2023.

Importantly, Shell aims to become a net-zero emission company by 2050 by reducing the carbon intensity of its energy products. Notably, the VCR plant shows Shell’s ability to utilize wastes as raw materials to offer customers carbon-free and cost-effective products.

Company Profile

Shell is one of the primary oil majors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals — with global operations. The company is fully integrated, as it participates in every aspect related to energy from oil production to refining and marketing.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Shell currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are CNX Resources Corporation CNX, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CNX Resources is expected to see earnings growth of 41.5% in 2021, while Exxon is likely to see earnings growth of 559.3%.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.