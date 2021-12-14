Shell (RDS.A) Signs New Agreement With QatarEnergy in Egypt

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) signed farm-out agreements (FOAs) with QatarEnergy, wherein the latter will acquire interests in two Shell-operated offshore exploration blocks in Egypt’s Red Sea region.

A FOA enables an existing project partner to add new participants to the project by selling a portion of its stake in the venture.

In 2019, Shell acquired rights in Block 3, which covers about 3097 square kilometers in water depths of 100-1000 meters. Block 4, which covers about 3084 square kilometers, was also awarded to the company in the same year. Once the deal closes, Shell will continue operating with 43% and 21% working interests in Blocks 3 and 4, respectively.

Per the terms of the deal, QatarEnergy will obtain a 17% interest in each of the two Rea Sea blocks. QatarEnergy has been actively growing its global exploration portfolio through various farm-in agreements mainly focused on offshore tracts. The latest agreement marks QatarEnergy’s entry into the thriving upstream oil and gas sector of the Arab Republic of Egypt to explore the frontier acreage.

Shell could attract entrants in the market due to the promising investment conditions in Egypt. The oil giant believes that adding potential partners will enable it to leverage their joint expertise in the project.

In September, Shell downsized its business operations after divesting its onshore upstream interests in Egypt’s Western Desert area to the U.K.-based producer Cairn Energy and its Egypt-based partner Cheiron Petroleum. At that time, Shell cited that it still considered its offshore assets in the country’s Nile Delta, West Mediterranean and Red Sea areas essential.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Shell is one of the primary oil majors — a group of big energy multinationals based in the United States and Europe. The company is fully integrated, as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 4.4% compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Shell currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

