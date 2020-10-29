Shell (RDS.A) Q3 Earnings Surpass, Boosts Dividend Payout

Reports Earnings: Europe’s largest oil company Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A reported earnings per ADS (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items – the market’s preferred measure) of 24 cents. This compares with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents.



Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line remained the same in the last seven days.



As far as earnings surprises are concerned, Royal Dutch Shell beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, delivering an earnings surprise of 52.41%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Royal Dutch Shell PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Royal Dutch Shell PLC price-eps-surprise | Royal Dutch Shell PLC Quote

Revenue Plunges: Revenues of $44 billion were 49% below the third-quarter 2019 sales of $86.6 billion.



Key Stats: Upstream segment recorded a loss of $884 million (excluding items) during the quarter, compared to the profit of $833 million (adjusted) achieved in the year-ago period. Shell’s upstream volumes averaged 2,203 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d), down 14% from the year-ago period. At $37.92 per barrel, the group’s worldwide realized liquids prices were 32% below the year-earlier levels while natural gas prices were down 37%.



In the Oil Products segment, the Anglo-Dutch super-major reported adjusted income of $1.7 billion, 16% lower than the year-ago period.



The Integrated Gas unit reported adjusted income of $768 million, down 71% from the $2.7 billion in July-September quarter of 2019.



Meanwhile, the Chemicals segment recorded a profit of $227 million (excluding items) during the quarter, edging up 1% from the year-ago period.



The oil major’s operating cash flow fell 15% from the year-earlier level to $10.4 billion.



Dividend Update: Royal Dutch Shell boosted its quarterly dividend by about 4% to 16.65 cents after cutting it by two-thirds earlier this year.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Royal Dutch Shell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



(You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.)



Check back later for our full write up on this Royal Dutch Shell earnings report later!

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.