Shell (RDS.A) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Lowers Dividend Payout

An Earnings Beat: Europe’s largest oil company Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A reported earnings per ADS (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items – the market’s preferred measure) of 74 cents, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents.



Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings remain same over the last 7 days.



Coming to earnings surprise history, the integrated energy company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and missed in the other two, the average positive surprise being 1.80%. This is shown in the chart below:



Royal Dutch Shell PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Royal Dutch Shell PLC price-eps-surprise | Royal Dutch Shell PLC Quote

Revenues Down: Revenues of $61 billion were 29% below the first-quarter 2019 sales of $85.7 billion.



Key Stats: Upstream segment recorded a profit of $291 million (excluding items) during the quarter, down 82% from the $1.6 billion (adjusted) achieved in the year-ago period. Shell’s upstream volumes averaged 2,710 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d), down 5% from the year-ago period. At $46.53 per barrel, the group’s worldwide realized liquids prices were 19% below the year-earlier levels while natural gas prices were down 20%.



In the Oil Products segment, the Anglo-Dutch super-major reported adjusted income of $1.4 billion, 6% less than the year-ago period.



The Integrated Gas unit reported adjusted income of $2.1 billion, down 17% from the $2.6 billion in January-March quarter of 2019.



Meanwhile, the Chemicals segment recorded a profit of $148 million (excluding items) during the quarter, down 67% from the $451 million (adjusted) achieved in the year-ago period.



The oil major’s operating cash flow surged 72% from the year-earlier level to $14.9 billion.



Dividend Update: Royal Dutch Shell cut its quarterly dividend to 16 cents from 47 cents.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Royal Dutch Shell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



(You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.)



Check back later for our full write up on this Royal Dutch Shell earnings report later!



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.