Shell (RDS.A), Partner Win Offshore Wind Farm Bid in the UK

Royal Dutch Shell ( RDS.A ), in partnership with ScottishPower, has jointly secured offers to develop large-scale offshore floating wind farms as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing. For this purpose, two sites constituting the total power of 5 gigawatts (GW) of the east and northeast coast of Scotland have been taken over by the companies.

Shell and ScottishPower plan to deliver the new wind farms via two joint ventures, namely MarramWind and CampionWind. Following the completion, MarramWind’s and CampionWind’s floating wind projects could generate around 3 GW and 2 GW of power, respectively, improving the clean energy prospects in Scotland. The country will be able to light up six million homes through clean energy post the project construction, doubling more than from today. The initial development planning has already begun and work will rapidly continue toward final investment decisions.



Both the companies hailed the bid win and expressed confidence in generating floating wind power at a massive scale in the United Kingdom to hasten its transition toward net zero. They believe that offshore wind is set to become a key component of the U.K.’s energy mix going ahead. The projects would also boost manufacturing, improve the supply chain and generate skilled employment locally.



Royal Dutch Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy from oil production to refining and marketing.



