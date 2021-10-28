Shell (RDS.A) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Targeted by Hedge Fund

Europe’s largest oil company Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) reported third-quarter earnings per ADS (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items — the market’s preferred measure) — of $1.06. The bottom line came in below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 due to lower production.



However, the energy major’s bottom line compared favorably with the year-earlier quarter's earnings of 24 cents per ADS, backed by stronger commodity prices.



The Hague-based Shell reported revenues of $$61.6 billion, which improved 37.7% from the third-quarter 2020 sales of $44.7 billion.



Meanwhile, Third Point, Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund, which has a $500 million stake in the company, is pursuing a breakup of Shell into multiple businesses, arguing this could unlock significant value.



Royal Dutch Shell PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Royal Dutch Shell PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Royal Dutch Shell PLC Quote

Operational Performance

Upstream: The segment recorded a profit of $1.7 billion (excluding items) during the quarter, turning around from a loss of $884 million (adjusted) reported in the year-ago period. This primarily reflects the impact of higher oil and gas prices, partly offset by lower volumes.



At $67.10 per barrel, the group’s worldwide realized liquids prices were 73.5% above the year-earlier levels while natural gas prices soared 204.5%



Shell’s upstream volumes averaged 2,081 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d), down 5.5% from the year-ago period mainly due to disruptions in U.S. Gulf of Mexico production after Hurricane Ida swept through the region. Liquids production totaled 1,497 thousand barrels per day (down 1.5% year over year) and natural gas output came in at 3,387 million standard cubic feet per day (down 14.5%).



Oil Products: In this segment, the Anglo-Dutch super-major reported adjusted income of $1.2 billion, 27.9% lower than the year-ago period. The unfavorable comparison was due to lower sales volumes and refinery processing. Meanwhile, refinery utilization came in at 71%, up 6% from the September-end quarter of 2020.



Integrated Gas: The unit reported adjusted income of $1.7 billion, jumping from $768 million in the July-September quarter of 2020. Results were primarily impacted by higher realized commodity prices. On a somewhat bearish note, LNG liquefaction volumes decreased 5.3% from the third quarter of 2020 to 7.39 million tons. Meanwhile, the total Integrated Gas production increased 11.1% year over year to 938 MBOE/d.



Chemicals: The segment recorded a profit of $395 million (excluding items) during the quarter compared to the year-ago earnings of $227 million on the back of higher realized margins in base chemicals.

Financial Performance

As of Sep 30, 2021, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, which upped its carbon reduction target, had $38.1 billion in cash and $95.4 billion in debt (including short-term debt). Net debt-to-capitalization was approximately 25.6%, down from 31.4% a year ago.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



During the quarter under review, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $16 billion, returned $1.8 billion to its shareholders through dividends and spent $4.6 billion cash on capital projects.



The company’s cash flow from operations increased 54% from the year-earlier level. Meanwhile, the group raked in $12.2 billion in free cash flow during the third quarter, up from $7.6 billion a year ago.

Guidance

Shell expects fourth-quarter 2021 upstream volumes of 2,100-2,350 MBOE/d, while Integrated Gas production is expected between 940 MBOE/d and 980 MBOE/d. The company also foresees Oil Products sales volumes of 4,200-5,200 thousand barrels per day, Chemicals sales volumes of 3,500-3,900 thousand tons and refinery utilization in the range of 68-76%.

Earnings Schedules of Other Oil Supermajors

Among the big integrated players, ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX are scheduled to release their results tomorrow, while continental rival BP plc BP will come up with third-quarter numbers early next week.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.