Shell raises dividend after strong Q1 profit rise

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L raised its dividend by 4% on Thursday, the second rise in six months, after reporting stronger-than-expected first quarter profits due to asset sales and higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

GRAPHIC: Majors' share performancehttps://refini.tv/3p1trlL

FACTBOX-Big Oil's climate targets

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Clarke)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.