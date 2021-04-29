Shell raises dividend after strong Q1 profit rise

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Royal Dutch Shell raised its dividend by 4% on Thursday, the second rise in six months, after reporting stronger-than-expected first quarter profits due to asset sales and higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L raised its dividend by 4% on Thursday, the second rise in six months, after reporting stronger-than-expected first quarter profits due to asset sales and higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

GRAPHIC: Majors' share performancehttps://refini.tv/3p1trlL

FACTBOX-Big Oil's climate targets

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Clarke)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters