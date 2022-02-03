SHEL

Shell Q4 profits smash forecasts, lifted by oil and gas prices

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Shell reported on Thursday a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profits to $6.4 billion, beating forecasts, lifted by soaring oil and natural gas prices as global economic activity picked up.

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L reported on Thursday a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profits to $6.4 billion, beating forecasts, lifted by soaring oil and natural gas prices as global economic activity picked up.

Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings rose by 55% from the previous quarter, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $5.2 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $393 million a year earlier.

For the year, Shell's adjusted earnings rose to $19.3 billion, compared with $4.85 billion in 2020.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters