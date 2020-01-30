Shell Q4 profits halve on weak oil, gas prices

Royal Dutch Shell's profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 fell by nearly 50% to $2.9 billion, missing forecasts and falling to its lowest in more than three years on weaker oil and gas prices.

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 fell by nearly 50% to $2.9 billion, missing forecasts and falling to its lowest in more than three years on weaker oil and gas prices. CEO Ben van Beurden said the company's intention to complete its $25 billion share buyback programme in 2020 remained "unchanged". The 48% drop in net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items, compared with a profit forecast of $3.2 billion, a company-provided survey of analysts showed. Shell's third quarter profits were $4.8 billion. For 2019, Shell's profit was $16.5 billion, down 23%. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely) ((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SHELL RESULTS/

