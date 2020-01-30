Shell Q4 CCS Earnings Plunge, Revenues Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter CCS earnings attributable to shareholders plunged 88 percent to $871 million from last year's $7.33 billion. Basic CCS earnings per share were $0.11, down from last year's $0.76.

Adjusted attributable CCS earnings were $2.93 billion, down from $5.69 billion a year ago. Adjusted CCS earnings per share were $0.37, compared to last year's $0.69.

For the quarter, attributable income was $965 million, down 83 percent from $5.59 billion last year. Basic earnings per share dropped 82 percent to $0.12 from $0.68 a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter plunged to $84.01 billion from last year's $102.23 billion.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects integrated Gas production to be 950 - 980 thousand boe/d and LNG liquefaction volumes to be 9.0 - 9.5 million tonnes.

Upstream production is expected to be 2,625 - 2,775 thousand boe/d.

