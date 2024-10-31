Shell Q3 Income To Shareholders Declines YoY; Announces $3.5 Bln Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Shell (SHEL) reported that its third quarter income to shareholders declined to $4.29 billion from $7.04 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.68 compared to $1.05. Adjusted earnings was $6.03 billion compared to $6.22 billion, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.96 compared to $0.93.

Third quarter total revenue and other income declined to $72.46 billion from $78.01 billion, prior year.

The Group is commencing a $3.5 billion share buyback programme, expected to be completed by fourth quarter 2024 results announcement.

