Shell Q3 CCS Profit Excl. Items Declines; Launches Next Tranche Of Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported third-quarter income attributable to shareholders of $5.88 billion, an increase of 1 percent from prior year. Earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.70. CCS earnings attributable to shareholders improved 9 percent to $6.08 billion. Basic CCS earnings per share was $0.76 compared to $0.67. CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items declined 15 percent to $4.77 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, LNG and gas prices, as well as weaker realised refining and chemicals margins. Basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items was $0.59, down 13 percent from prior year.

Third-quarter revenue declined to $86.59 billion from $100.15 billion, prior year. Total revenue and other income declined to $89.54 billion from $101.55 billion.

Separately, Royal Dutch Shell plc announced the commencement of trading in the next tranche of its share buyback programme. The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares, in the period up to and including January 27, 2020, under the next tranche is $2.75 billion. All shares repurchased as part of the next tranche will be cancelled.

Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said: "Our intention to buy back $25 billion in shares and reduce net debt remains unchanged. The prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook inevitably create uncertainty about the pace of reducing gearing to 25% and completing the share buyback programme within the 2020 timeframe."

The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2019 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year.

