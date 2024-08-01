News & Insights

Markets
SHEL

Shell Q2 Profit Climbs, Revenues Down; Issues Q3 Production Outlook

August 01, 2024 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL) reported Thursday that its second-quarter income attributable to shareholders increased to $3.517 billion from last year's $3.134 billion.

Earnings per share grew to $0.55 from $0.46 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $6.293 billion or $0.99 per share, compared to prior year's $5.073 billionor $0.75 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.806 billion from last year's $14.435 billion.

Total revenue and other income, meanwhile, dropped to $75.057 billion from $76.020 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects integrated gas production to be approximately 920 - 980 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.8 - 7.4 million tonnes.

Upstream production is expected to be around 1,580 - 1,780 thousand boe/d. Production outlook reflects the scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.