Shell Q1 Earnings Beat on Trading Strength, Revenues Miss

Europe’s largest oil company, Shell plc SHEL, delivered a strong bottom line in the first quarter of 2026, helped by solid operational execution and higher contributions from trading and optimization. Earnings came in at $2.44 per ADS (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items), translating from adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, up 32.6% from the year-ago quarter’s 92 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 by 37.1%.



However, total revenue and other income of $70.1 billion was essentially flat year over year and missed the consensus mark of $83.3 billion by 15.8%. Oil and gas production available for sale averaged 2,752 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d) during the quarter.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Quote

SHEL’s Integrated Results Show Broad Strength

Shell posted adjusted earnings of $6.9 billion in the quarter, compared with $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders was $5.7 billion, underscoring that the quarter’s earnings power was supported by underlying performance across the portfolio.



Management highlighted that strong operations supported higher contributions from trading and optimization. The company also rebalanced shareholder distributions, announcing a $3 billion share buyback program for the next three months and lifting the quarterly dividend 5% to 39.06 cents per share.



Shell generated $69.7 billion in revenues in the first quarter of 2026, led by Marketing at $30.7 billion and Chemicals and Products at $19.2 billion. Integrated Gas contributed $7.7 billion, while Renewables and Energy Solutions delivered $10.6 billion, and Upstream reported $1.4 billion.

Shell’s Upstream, Marketing Lift Segment Earnings

In the Upstream segment, adjusted earnings rose to $2.4 billion from $2.3 billion in first-quarter 2025, reflecting higher realized pricing. Realized liquids prices edged up to $71.86 per barrel from $71.49, though realized gas prices fell more than 6% year over year. Total production averaged 1,843 MBOE/d, down from 1,855 MBOE/d in the March quarter of 2025.



Marketing adjusted earnings jumped to $1.3 billion from $900 million, supported by seasonally stronger Lubricants performance, strong optimization margins and lower operating expenses. Marketing sales volumes were 2,627 thousand barrels per day (Mbbl/d) versus 2,674 Mbbl/d in Q1’25, pointing to margin and cost as the key swing factors.

Shell’s Cash Flow Hit by Working Capital Swing

Shell’s cash flow from operating activities was $6.1 billion in the quarter, reflecting an $11.2 billion working capital outflow tied to sharp commodity price volatility. Excluding working capital movements, cash flow from operating activities was $17.2 billion.



Free cash flow came in at $2.9 billion, lower than $5.3 billion a year earlier, mainly because Shell spent heavily on operations and investments during the quarter. The company invested $4.2 billion in capital projects, while asset sales added about $400 million in cash. Cash flow was also affected by changes in hedging-related payments and taxes, showing how swings in oil and gas prices can temporarily impact reported cash generation even when the core business remains profitable.

Shell’s Balance Sheet Supports Returns

Net debt increased to $52.6 billion at the quarter's end from $41.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, with Shell noting the working capital outflow as a key driver. Gearing (net debt-to-capitalization) rose to 23.2% from 18.7%, while cash and cash equivalents were $23.1 billion. Total debt was $75.6 billion.



Shareholder distributions remained sizable. Total shareholder distributions were $5.3 billion, comprising $3.2 billion in share repurchases and $2.1 billion in cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders.

Shell’s Outlook Reflects Conflict and Capex Reset

Looking to the second quarter of 2026, Shell expects Integrated Gas production of 580-640 MBOE/d and LNG liquefaction volumes of 6.8-7.4 million tons (down from 7.9 million tons in first-quarter 2026), reflecting the impact of the Middle East conflict and higher planned maintenance. Upstream production is expected at 1,620-1,820 MBOE/d.



For full-year 2026, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company lifted its cash capital expenditure outlook to $24-$26 billion from $20-$22 billion previously, including roughly $4 billion related to the planned ARC Resources acquisition. Shell said the proposed deal is intended to accelerate strategy by adding complementary liquids and gas assets, while the near-term operating outlook remains tied to geopolitics and planned maintenance timing.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Look at Other Big Oil Earnings

While we have discussed Shell’s first-quarter results in detail, let’s take a look at some other Big Oil energy reports of this season.



American multinational ExxonMobil XOM announced first-quarter 2026 earnings that surpassed expectations, thanks to contributions from advantageous assets such as Permian and Guyana. Structural cost savings also contributed to the positive developments. ExxonMobil mentioned that Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States, will remain the growth driver, brightening the overall business outlook. The company reported earnings per share of $1.16 (excluding identified items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil’s total quarterly revenues of $85.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.5 billion.



Smaller rival Chevron CVX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. Chevron’s outperformance stemmed from higher upstream production, particularly in the United States, following the integration of Hess assets and continued growth in the Gulf of America and the Permian Basin. The company generated $2.5 billion in cash flow from operations during the first quarter of 2026, down from $5.2 billion in the prior-year quarter. Chevron’s cash flow from operations, excluding working capital, was $7.1 billion.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.