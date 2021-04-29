Markets

Shell Q1 CCS Earnings Climb, Revenues Down; Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its first-quarter current cost of supplies or CCS earnings attributable to shareholders was $4.35 billion, higher than last year's $2.76 billion.

Income attributable to shareholders was $5.66 billion, compared to last year's loss of $24 million. Earnings per share were $0.72, compared to breakeven last year.

The latest results included net gains on sale of assets of $1.4 billion and gains of $0.4 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.23 billion, compared to $2.86 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.42, compared to prior year's $0.37.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $55.67 billion from last year's $60.03 billion.

Further, the Board announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of $ 0.1735 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, an increase of around 4% from the last quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular