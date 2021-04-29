Shell Q1 CCS Earnings Climb, Revenues Down; Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its first-quarter current cost of supplies or CCS earnings attributable to shareholders was $4.35 billion, higher than last year's $2.76 billion.

Income attributable to shareholders was $5.66 billion, compared to last year's loss of $24 million. Earnings per share were $0.72, compared to breakeven last year.

The latest results included net gains on sale of assets of $1.4 billion and gains of $0.4 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.23 billion, compared to $2.86 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.42, compared to prior year's $0.37.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $55.67 billion from last year's $60.03 billion.

Further, the Board announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of $ 0.1735 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, an increase of around 4% from the last quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.