Shell pulls out of large carbon capture project in northern England

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

April 25, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has decided to pull out of the Northern Endurance Partnership carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in northern England, it said on Tuesday.

Shell decided to pull out of the NEP project following a review of its strategy and portfolio and will focus on the Acorn CCS project in Scotland, of which it is the technical developer, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"We remain committed to helping the (British) Government realise its ambition of four industrial CCS clusters by 2030," it said.

