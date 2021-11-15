Shell proposes single-share structure, tax residence in UK

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Energy giant Shell RDSa.L said on Monday it would do away with its dual share system and keep a single line of shares to simplify its structure for investors.

It will also move its tax residence in the United Kingdom from the Netherlands, it said.

