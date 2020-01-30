Shell profits halve on weak oil, gas prices

Contributors
Ron Bousso Reuters
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Royal Dutch Shell's fourth-quarter profit halved to $2.9 billion, its lowest in more than three years, on weaker oil and gas prices as the company took a $1.6 billion charge on its U.S. gas fields.

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.Lfourth-quarter profit halved to $2.9 billion, its lowest in more than three years, on weaker oil and gas prices as the company took a $1.6 billion charge on its U.S. gas fields. The Anglo-Dutch energy company warned again that slowing global economy could affect the pace of its $25 billion share buyback programme, but CEO Ben van Beurden said Shell still intended to complete it.

"Our intention to complete the $25 billion share buyback programme is unchanged, but the pace remains subject to macro conditions and further debt reduction," van Beurden said.

Shell took a $1.65 billion charge in the fourth quarter mainly due to impairments on its onshore natural gas fields in North America. Rivals including Chevron and BP have also taken a number of large impairments in recent months.

The 48% drop in net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items, contrasted with a profit forecast of $3.2 billion, a company-provided survey of analysts showed.

Shell's third quarter profits were $4.8 billion.

For 2019, Shell's profit was $16.5 billion, down 23%.

Although rising tensions in the Middle East and a Phase 1 trade deal between the world's top two economies boosted oil prices to above $70 a barrel in early January, prices fell below $60 this week as China's outbreak of coronavirus exacerbated fears of a global economic slowdown. O/R

Shell quarterly earningshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RC2M0w

Shell annual earningshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2uIF7Ta

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More