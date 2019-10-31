Shell profit beats forecast on strong oil and LNG trading

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Royal Dutch Shell's third-quarter profit dropped by 15% on weaker oil prices but easily beat expectations thanks to a boost from oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L third-quarter profit dropped by 15% on weaker oil prices but easily beat expectations thanks to a boost from oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

The better than expected results in the face of oil prices that fell 17% year on year underscores Shell's tranformation in recent years, with deep cost cuts and a focus on returns after the 2014 industry downturn.

Net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items, fell to $4.8 billion from a year earlier.

That compared with a profit forecast of $3.91 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

"This quarter we continued to deliver strong cash flow and earnings, despite sustained lower oil and gas prices, and chemicals margins," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Oil and gas production in the quarter fell by 1% from a year earlier to 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More