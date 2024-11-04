Shell price target lowered to 2,560 GBp from 2,775 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Shell (SHEL) to 2,560 GBp from 2,775 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
