SHEL

Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Shell reported on Thursday a profit of $9.13 billion in the first quarter, its highest ever, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division.

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L reported on Thursday a profit of $9.13 billion in the first quarter, its highest ever, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division.

First-quarter adjusted earnings rose 43% from the previous quarter to $9.13 billion, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $8.67 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $3.13 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman )

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters