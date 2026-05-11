Shell Post Q1 Earnings: Is the Stock Worth Betting on Now?

Shell plc SHEL just posted a big quarterly beat, delivering adjusted earnings of $6.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026, boosted by gains linked to the Middle East war that drove up energy prices and strong operations.

Last Thursday’s quarterly report showed higher contributions from trading and optimization, which reinforce the company’s standing as one of the strongest names in Big Oil. With shares beating both ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX, and valuation sitting at a discount, the bigger question is whether this momentum can translate into meaningful upside for investors.

SHEL’s Integrated Business Drives Resilient Earnings

Shell’s diversified integrated energy model continues to demonstrate strong resilience, even during periods of heightened market volatility. In the first quarter of 2026, the company delivered adjusted earnings of $6.9 billion, supported by strong operational execution across upstream, refining and marketing businesses. It benefited from higher refining margins, robust trading and optimization contributions, strong lubricant demand, and solid upstream pricing. Importantly, Shell’s global trading platform once again proved to be a competitive advantage, helping the company capitalize on market dislocations caused by geopolitical uncertainty and supply disruptions.

The strength of this model is especially valuable in volatile commodity environments because weakness in one segment is often offset by strength in another. Management also highlighted operational excellence, including record production in Brazil and improved LNG Canada volumes. This operational consistency enhances earnings visibility and cash generation capability, making the stock attractive for investors.



Image Source: Shell plc

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation Adds Strength

Shell continues to reinforce its shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy through consistent dividends and share repurchases. In the first quarter of 2026, the company launched a new $3 billion buyback program and increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to 39.06 cents per share, contributing to total shareholder distributions of $5.3 billion. Despite commodity-driven working capital pressures, Shell maintained a manageable balance sheet and reaffirmed its commitment to returning 40%-50% of operating cash flow to its shareholders. Management’s decision to raise the dividend amid geopolitical uncertainty reflects confidence in the company’s resilient cash-generating ability. Combined with disciplined spending, lower operating costs and improved capital efficiency, Shell offers investors an attractive blend of income potential, stability and long-term upside within the energy sector.

SHEL’s Operational Excellence Creates a Strong Competitive Edge

Shell continues to demonstrate strong operational execution supported by one of the industry’s most powerful trading and optimization platforms. In the first quarter of 2026, the company delivered resilient performance across key segments despite geopolitical disruptions and volatile commodity markets. Refinery utilization reached an impressive 99%, while LNG Canada ramped up production, helping offset supply challenges in Qatar and Australia. Shell’s planned acquisition of ARC Resources further strengthens its long-term production growth and LNG exposure. The company’s trading business also remained a major earnings driver, boosting profitability across refining, marketing and renewables. Alongside portfolio optimization, cost reductions and improved operational efficiency, Shell’s disciplined execution and trading expertise position the company to generate resilient earnings, stronger margins and consistent cash flows across market cycles.

SHEL’s Strong Price Performance, Estimate Revisions & Valuations

Shellhas posted an impressive performance over the past three months, with its shares rising 7.3% compared with the sub-industry’s 3.9% growth. Peer comparison further highlights the strength, as Shell conveniently outperformed its peers, Chevron and ExxonMobil, which lost 0.5% and 3.6%, respectively, during the same time period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHEL’s earnings per share has moved higher for 2026 and 2027. The estimates have also been revised upward for CVX and XOM over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-sales ratio — Shell is trading at a massive discount compared with Chevron and ExxonMobil, making it attractive for investors.

Valuation Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Verdict

Shell stands out as an attractive investment opportunity, driven by its resilient integrated business model, strong operational execution and shareholder-focused capital allocation strategy. The company continues to generate robust earnings even in volatile commodity environments, supported by its leading trading and optimization platform, high refinery utilization and growing LNG exposure. Shell’s disciplined cost management and strategic expansion initiatives further strengthen long-term cash flow visibility. At the same time, rising dividends and ongoing share buybacks highlight management’s confidence in the company’s financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns. With shares outperforming key peers while still trading at a valuation discount, Shell offers investors a compelling combination of stability, income potential and long-term upside. Overall, Shell, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), stands out as a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking high yield and leverage to favorable crude dynamics, provided they can tolerate geopolitical and commodity-driven risks.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.