Shell Plc Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Shell Plc (SHEL) reported that its first-quarter CCS earnings attributable to shareholders increased to $5.03 billion from $4.34 billion, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.20 compared to $0.42.

Net income to shareholders increased to $7.12 billion from $5.66 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.93 compared to $0.72. The Group noted that its income attributable to shareholders reflected post-tax charges of $3.9 billion related to the phased withdrawal from Russian oil and gas activities. First quarter revenue increased to $84.20 billion from $55.66 billion, prior year. Total revenue and other income increased to $83.16 billion from $59.11 billion.

The Board of Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of $0.25 per ordinary share.

