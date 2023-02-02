Markets
SHEL

Shell Plc FY Adj. Profit Rises; Announces Commencement Of Share Buyback Programme

February 02, 2023 — 02:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shell Plc (SHEL) reported that its full year adjusted earnings was $39.87 billion, an increase of 107% from last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $5.43 compared to $2.49.

Full year income attributable to shareholders was $42.31 billion, up 110% from prior year. Earnings per share was $5.71 compared to $2.57. Full year total revenue and other income increased to $386.20 billion from $272.66 billion, last year.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings was $9.81 billion, compared to $6.39 billion, a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $1.39 compared to $0.83. Total revenue and other income increased to $101.20 billion from $90.22 billion.

The Board of Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.2875 per ordinary share. The company also announced the commencement of a $4 billion share buyback programme covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months with the purpose of reducing the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased will be cancelled, Shell noted.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.