Shell plc - Depositary Receipt (SHEL) Price Target Increased by 14.18% to 100.83

The average one-year price target for Shell plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SHEL) has been revised to $100.83 / share. This is an increase of 14.18% from the prior estimate of $88.31 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.20 to a high of $166.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.59% from the latest reported closing price of $92.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 209 owner(s) or 12.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 0.21%, an increase of 54.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.64% to 365,415K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEL is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 27,143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,810K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,532K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,527K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 47.27% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 8,075K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,501K shares , representing an increase of 44.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 98.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,831K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,889K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 7,778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,238K shares , representing a decrease of 31.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 23.63% over the last quarter.

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