Shell Plc Announces Assimilation Of A Shares And B Shares - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) confirmed that the assimilation of the company's A and B shares into a single line of ordinary shares occurred on January 29, 2022. Shell's shares will commence dealings immediately on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange, in each case as a single line of ordinary shares. Shell's ADSs will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a single line of ADSs. The Group noted that the assimilation has not altered the total number of shares held by any shareholder or ADSs held by any ADS holder.

On December 20, 2021, Shell announced its Board had decided to proceed with its proposal to simplify the company's share structure and align its tax residence with its country of incorporation in the UK. The simplification has now been implemented in full.

