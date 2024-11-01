Shell plc Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

News & Insights

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the repurchase of a significant number of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The transactions, conducted independently by Citigroup Global Markets, reflect Shell’s strategic move to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value. This buy-back program is executed under strict market regulations, providing a structured approach to its share management.

