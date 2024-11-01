Shell plc Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the repurchase of a significant number of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The transactions, conducted independently by Citigroup Global Markets, reflect Shell’s strategic move to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value. This buy-back program is executed under strict market regulations, providing a structured approach to its share management.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.