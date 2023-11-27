Shell Plc - ADR (SHEL) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 85.85

The average one-year price target for Shell Plc - ADR (NYSE:SHEL) has been revised to 85.85 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 80.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.78 to a high of 170.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.09% from the latest reported closing price of 65.99 / share.

Shell Plc - ADR Declares $0.66 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2023 will receive the payment on December 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $65.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 2.66%, and the highest has been 5.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=83).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 0.56%, an increase of 16.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.10% to 371,347K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEL is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 22,394K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,908K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 16,973K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,905K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 1,518.83% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 16,819K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,526K shares, representing an increase of 25.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 42.35% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,903K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,554K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 0.83% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,511K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,935K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Shell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

