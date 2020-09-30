Shell plans to cut 9,000 jobs in transition plan

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L announced on Wednesday plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10% of its workforce, as part of a major overhaul to shift the oil and gas giant to low-carbon energy.

Shell, which had 83,000 employees at the end of 2019, said that the reorganisation will lead to annual savings of $2 billion to $2.5 billion by 2022.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

