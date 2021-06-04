Shell Oil (RDS.A) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed the most recent trading day at $40.15, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.06% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RDS.A as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RDS.A to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 518.75%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $309.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +245.16% and +69.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.03% higher. RDS.A is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RDS.A has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.49.

Also, we should mention that RDS.A has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

