Shell Oil (RDS.A) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed the most recent trading day at $43.65, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 18.84% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.36% in that time.

RDS.A will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 1.35% from the prior-year quarter.

RDS.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $306.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +188.71% and +67.09%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.49% higher within the past month. RDS.A is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RDS.A has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.

It is also worth noting that RDS.A currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RDS.A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

