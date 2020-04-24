Shell Oil (RDS.A) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $35.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 35.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 25.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RDS.A as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 60.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $248.55 billion, which would represent changes of -88.12% and -29.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 73.95% lower within the past month. RDS.A is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, RDS.A currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.62.

Meanwhile, RDS.A's PEG ratio is currently 14.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.