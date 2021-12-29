Shell Oil (RDS.A) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $43.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell Oil as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, up 1480% from the prior-year quarter.

RDS.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $350.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +304.03% and +91.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell Oil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Shell Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shell Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.97.

It is also worth noting that RDS.A currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

