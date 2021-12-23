Shell Oil (RDS.A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $43.84, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.63% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell Oil as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Shell Oil to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1480%.

RDS.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $350.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +304.03% and +91.15%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Shell Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Shell Oil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

Meanwhile, RDS.A's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

