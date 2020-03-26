Shell Oil (RDS.A) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $34.93, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 6.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 6.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 24.94% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 35.98% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 21.22% in that time.

RDS.A will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. On that day, RDS.A is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.31%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $248.55 billion, which would represent changes of -46.78% and -29.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 56.72% lower within the past month. RDS.A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, RDS.A currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.97, so we one might conclude that RDS.A is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that RDS.A currently has a PEG ratio of 3.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.