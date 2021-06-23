Shell Oil (RDS.A) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $41.28, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RDS.A as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, RDS.A is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 518.75%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $309.95 billion, which would represent changes of +245.97% and +69.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher. RDS.A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RDS.A is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.

We can also see that RDS.A currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

