Shell Oil (RDS.A) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed the most recent trading day at $47.27, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.15% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell Oil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 1350% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.84% higher within the past month. Shell Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shell Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.91, so we one might conclude that Shell Oil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, RDS.A's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.