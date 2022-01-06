Shell Oil (RDS.A) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed the most recent trading day at $46.74, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell Oil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Shell Oil is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1350%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell Oil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.84% higher. Shell Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shell Oil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.82, which means Shell Oil is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that RDS.A has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

