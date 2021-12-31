Shell Oil (RDS.A) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $43.40, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell Oil as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, up 1480% from the prior-year quarter.

RDS.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $350.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +295.97% and +91.15%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% lower. Shell Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Shell Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.93.

It is also worth noting that RDS.A currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.