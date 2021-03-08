Shell Oil (RDS.A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $43.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 19.81% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RDS.A as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, RDS.A is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.35%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $272.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +166.94% and +48.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. RDS.A is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RDS.A is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.83, which means RDS.A is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that RDS.A has a PEG ratio of 3.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.