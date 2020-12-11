Shell Oil (RDS.A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $37.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 25.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 17.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RDS.A as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, RDS.A is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.22%.

RDS.A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $253.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -67.82% and -28.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.68% higher. RDS.A is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RDS.A is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.66, so we one might conclude that RDS.A is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that RDS.A currently has a PEG ratio of 7.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RDS.A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 8.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

