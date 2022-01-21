Shell officially drops Royal Dutch from name

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shell said on Friday it has officially changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell Plc to Shell Plc RDSa.L as part of its plan to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain.

"Shell announced the Board's decision to change its name to Shell plc on December 20, 2021. This change has now taken effect," Shell said in a filing.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Chris Reese)

