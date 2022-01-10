Energy

Shell Norco, Louisiana, gasoline, ethylene units return to production -sources

Erwin Seba Editing by Sandra Maler Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HOUSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shell RDSa.L returned the gasoline-producing unit and an ethylene unit to production at its 230,811-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining chemical plant in Norco, Louisiana, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

Shell did not reply to a request for comment.

The 112,000-bpd, gasoline-producing resid catalytic cracking unit (RCCU) resumed normal production in the refinery late last week and the GO-1 ethylene unit had returned to production in the chemical plant by Sunday, the sources said.

The RCCU was shut by a malfunction on Jan. 3. It supplies feedstock to GO-1.

