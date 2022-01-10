Shell Norco, Louisiana, gasoline, ethylene units return to production -sources

HOUSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shell RDSa.L returned the gasoline-producing unit and an ethylene unit to production at its 230,811 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining chemical plant in Norco, Louisiana, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

The 112,000-bpd gasoline-producing resid catalytic cracking unit (RCCU) resumed normal production in the refinery late last week and the GO-1 ethylene unit returned to production in the chemical plant by Sunday, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.