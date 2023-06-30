News & Insights

Shell Norco, Louisiana CDU, FCC running at minimum, coker shut -sources

June 30, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) are running at minimum rates and the coker remains offline at Shell Plc's SHEL.L 227,900 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, which is recovering from a power outage, said people familiar with plant operations.

Multiple units, including the 240,000-bpd DU-5 CDU, were shut by a June 24 power outage, the sources said. Shell began restarting the units after power was restored late on June 24.

A Shell spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Friday night.

Shell had planned to return the refinery to normal production by Thursday.

The 112,000-bpd cat cracker and the 25,000-bpd coker were also shut by the power outage.

The Norco cat cracker, unlike most FCCs, uses residual crude for a feedstock for unfinished gasoline.

The coker converts residual crude into either feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.

