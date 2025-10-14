Markets

Shell Nigeria, Sunlink Announce Final Investment Decision On HI Gas Project Offshore Nigeria

October 14, 2025 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company - SNEPCo, a subsidiary of Shell plc (SHEL.L), together with Sunlink Energies and Resources, have taken a final investment decision on the HI gas project offshore Nigeria. The HI project is part of a joint venture between Sunlink Energies and Resources - 60%, and SNEPCo - 40%.

When completed, the project will supply 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at peak production to Nigeria LNG, which produces and exports liquified natural gas to global markets. Production is expected to begin before the end of the current decade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.