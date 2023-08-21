News & Insights

Shell Nigeria investigates possible Trans Niger oil pipeline leak

August 21, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

By Tife Owolabi

YENAGOA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shell Plc's SHEL.L local unit is investigating a possible leak on its Trans Niger oil pipeline that traverses Bodo community in Nigeria's River state following an Aug. 18 report, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The 180,000-barrel-per-day pipeline is one of two conduits that export Bonny Light crude.

"We are working with the community and other stakeholders to ensure we can safely look into and resolve this situation," spokesperson Bola ‘Salt’ Essien-Nelson told Reuters following an enquiry.

Oil theft and pipeline sabotage are common in the southern oil production heartland of Nigeria, Africa's top crude producer.

The oil major blames most spills on pipeline vandalism and illegal tapping of crude.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

